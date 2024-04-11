TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 761,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 1,973,037 shares.The stock last traded at $1.92 and had previously closed at $1.87.

TMC the metals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $591.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Craig Shesky sold 233,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $375,812.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 947,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,059.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 946,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,282.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Shesky sold 233,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $375,812.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 947,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,059.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TMC the metals

About TMC the metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TMC the metals by 393.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 19,165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in TMC the metals by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 19,545 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in TMC the metals by 5,685.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 607,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 596,970 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 7,391.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,600 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $971,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.