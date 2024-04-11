TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 761,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 1,973,037 shares.The stock last traded at $1.92 and had previously closed at $1.87.
The stock has a market cap of $591.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23.
In related news, CFO Craig Shesky sold 233,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $375,812.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 947,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,059.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 946,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,282.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Shesky sold 233,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $375,812.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 947,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,059.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.
TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.
