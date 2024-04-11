TMC the metals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 5,446 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 168% compared to the typical volume of 2,029 put options.

Insider Activity at TMC the metals

In other TMC the metals news, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 946,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,282.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TMC the metals news, insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 946,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,282.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Shesky sold 233,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $375,812.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 947,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,059.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

Institutional Trading of TMC the metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TMC the metals by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in TMC the metals by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMC the metals Price Performance

TMC the metals Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:TMC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.86. 1,315,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,756. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $590.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.82. TMC the metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

(Get Free Report)

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.