Tobam Has $154,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tobam raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4,900.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,644,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 186,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,153 shares during the period. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 9.7% in the third quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $424.04 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $338.92 and a one year high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $429.79 and its 200 day moving average is $413.60. The firm has a market cap of $135.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.22.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

