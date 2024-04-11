Tobam Sells 187 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tobam cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.78.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock opened at $264.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.29 and a 200-day moving average of $246.84. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.81 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

