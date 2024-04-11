Tobam Sells 639 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Tobam lessened its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 48,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $52.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average is $53.28. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

