Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 2,600.0% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Stock Up 7.1 %
TKGSY stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.10. 3,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,617. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $12.66.
About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- SMART Global Gets 25% Discount: Analysts Lift Targets
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Analysis: Investment Insights
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Corporate IT Spending Rebounds Could Push Salesforce Stock Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Gas Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.