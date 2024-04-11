Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 2,600.0% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Stock Up 7.1 %

TKGSY stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.10. 3,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,617. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $12.66.

About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.

Tokyo Gas Co,Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city gas, and LNG in Japan. The company offers engineering solutions; gas construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. It is also involved in fuel procurement, power generation, and sales of electricity; and overseas resource development, renewable energy, and LNG infrastructure business.

