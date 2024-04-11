Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Top Ships Price Performance

NASDAQ:TOPS opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12. Top Ships has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $18.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Top Ships

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Top Ships during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Top Ships during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Top Ships by 69.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 55,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 22,736 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Top Ships during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Top Ships during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Top Ships

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

