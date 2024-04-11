Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 339 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.64.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

