Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,934 put options on the company. This is an increase of 73% compared to the typical volume of 2,276 put options.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AVDL traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 365,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,642. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $19.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVDL. UBS Group began coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVDL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.