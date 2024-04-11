Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Lifted to Positive at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price objective on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.50.

RIG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $6.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Transocean has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.78.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transocean will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 949.5% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 126,006 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 299.9% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 1,770,822 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after buying an additional 1,328,032 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 180.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,535 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 20,935 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 342.7% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,112,543 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 861,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 16.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

