Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Given New $213.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $194.00 to $213.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.81.

Shares of TRV opened at $224.38 on Monday. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The stock has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,693,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,132,313,000 after buying an additional 148,012 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,766,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,288,871,000 after buying an additional 2,440,650 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,267,000 after buying an additional 623,974 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,431,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,451,000 after buying an additional 29,989 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

