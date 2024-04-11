Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the March 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TSRYY opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $9.58.

Treasury Wine Estates Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.0334 dividend. This is an increase from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Treasury Wine Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.14%.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

