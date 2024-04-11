Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Price Performance
Shares of TRIB stock opened at $1.93 on Monday. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $14.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.21.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.
Trinity Biotech Company Profile
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
