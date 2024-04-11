Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

Shares of TRIB stock opened at $1.93 on Monday. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $14.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

