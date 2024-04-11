Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL) Short Interest Update

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Price Performance

TRINL opened at $25.14 on Thursday. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $28.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Company Profile

high-growth venture capital-backed companies turn to trinity capital investment (trinity) as a preferred option for venture loans and equipment leases to fuel their growth and extend their runway. since 2008, trinity has worked closely with leading venture capital firms and their respective portfolio companies to offer valuable support, enhanced flexibility and competitive venture debt financing solutions to customers with distinctive needs.

