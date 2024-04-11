Trinity Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Trinity Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Trinity Industries has a payout ratio of 56.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Trinity Industries to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

Shares of TRN opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.39. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.25 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $273,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trinity Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at about $638,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 38.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 25,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Stories

