TrueFi (TRU) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $142.47 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $142.47 million and $18.67 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,117,119,339 tokens. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,114,091,253.4931033 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.1339209 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $17,854,550.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

