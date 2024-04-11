Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 601 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 15,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 40,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 21,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.11.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HON opened at $195.65 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.53 and a 200-day moving average of $195.62.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

