US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL) Short Interest Up 10,490.9% in March

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,500 shares, an increase of 10,490.9% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF by 905.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 84,568 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of OBIL opened at $49.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.90. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $50.29.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%.

The US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 1-Year Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 12-month US Treasury bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 12-month tenor on the yield curve OBIL was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.

