USDB (USDB) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $190.91 Million

USDB (USDB) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, USDB has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDB has a market capitalization of $190.91 million and $35.92 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDB token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001422 BTC on exchanges.

USDB Token Profile

USDB’s total supply is 189,327,203 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. USDB’s official website is blast.io/en.

Buying and Selling USDB

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 189,327,202.6833156. The last known price of USDB is 1.01089985 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $33,897,786.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

