Valero Energy (VLO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) in the last few weeks:

4/8/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $175.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $171.00 to $184.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $161.00 to $198.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $149.00 to $179.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $178.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $167.00 to $197.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $130.00 to $171.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – Valero Energy was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $173.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

3/20/2024 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $171.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Valero Energy was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $156.00.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $175.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.46 and its 200-day moving average is $137.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after acquiring an additional 395,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,850,000 after acquiring an additional 434,057 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,428,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $552,651,000 after acquiring an additional 121,057 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

