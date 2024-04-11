Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 102.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,405,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,229,581 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $181,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after acquiring an additional 200,697 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,688,000 after buying an additional 105,968 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.21. 2,820,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,223,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

