Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,846 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,347,000 after acquiring an additional 836,192 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,605,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,993,000 after acquiring an additional 159,073 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,405,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,581 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 289,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,048,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,257,861. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

