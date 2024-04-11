Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1,414.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,837,958 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Cerity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 2.52% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,454,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $153,611,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $132,449,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $242.41. The company had a trading volume of 136,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.03 and its 200 day moving average is $225.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

