Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.18. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2043 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

