Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.74 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

