Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2,168.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,463,111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,219,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,733,000 after acquiring an additional 191,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,574,000 after acquiring an additional 228,503 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,599,000 after acquiring an additional 71,684 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded down $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $219.13. 134,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,053. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.63. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54. The company has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

