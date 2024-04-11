Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,739,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 7,901,965 shares.The stock last traded at $71.00 and had previously closed at $71.04.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.56.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

