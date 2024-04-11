Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,739,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 7,901,965 shares.The stock last traded at $71.00 and had previously closed at $71.04.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.56.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
