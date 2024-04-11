Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VRT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $69.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

NYSE VRT opened at $84.75 on Thursday. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $88.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.82, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

