Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Verve Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.70) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VERV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Shares of NASDAQ VERV opened at $8.01 on Monday. Verve Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62. The stock has a market cap of $669.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.70.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,701.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 million. Analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,471,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,279,000 after purchasing an additional 638,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

