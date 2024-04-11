VietNam (LON:VNH) Hits New 52-Week High at $382.00

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 382 ($4.83) and last traded at GBX 380 ($4.81), with a volume of 51102 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 380 ($4.81).

VietNam Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 371.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 336.39. The firm has a market cap of £104.42 million, a P/E ratio of -311.64 and a beta of 0.63.

VietNam Company Profile

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

