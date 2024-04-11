Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 530 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IVV stock opened at $516.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $399.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $512.22 and a 200-day moving average of $475.19. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $405.54 and a 12-month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.