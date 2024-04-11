voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE VJET opened at $0.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12. voxeljet has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

