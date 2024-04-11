Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) PT Raised to $91.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOYA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.91. 70,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.13. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $77.78.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

