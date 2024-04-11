WealthNavi Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,583,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 36.4% of WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. WealthNavi Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $2,510,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $254.61. The company had a trading volume of 903,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,871. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $200.20 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The stock has a market cap of $359.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

