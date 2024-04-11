WealthNavi Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,414,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,352 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 2.5% of WealthNavi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. WealthNavi Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of iShares Gold Trust worth $172,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.26. 3,803,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,214,347. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $44.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.53.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.