Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dollarama (DOL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dollarama (TSE: DOL) in the last few weeks:

4/5/2024 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$106.00 to C$113.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$105.00 to C$124.00.

4/5/2024 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$100.00 to C$110.00.

4/5/2024 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$99.00 to C$115.00.

4/5/2024 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$112.00 to C$120.00.

4/5/2024 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$125.00.

4/5/2024 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$107.00 to C$113.00.

4/1/2024 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$98.00 to C$100.00.

3/27/2024 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$118.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2024 – Dollarama was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating.

3/13/2024 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$108.00 to C$112.00.

Dollarama Stock Up 1.2 %

DOL traded up C$1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$112.93. 168,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,241. Dollarama Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$80.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$114.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$103.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$99.12. The stock has a market cap of C$31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Dollarama Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.