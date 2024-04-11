Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Phillips 66 (PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/8/2024 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $179.00 to $191.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $169.00 to $187.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2024 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $167.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $135.00 to $167.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $152.00 to $174.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2024 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $163.00 to $179.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $150.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.85. 335,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,067,159. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.63 and a 200 day moving average of $133.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eldred Rock Partners LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC now owns 78,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,889,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 73,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

