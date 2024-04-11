Wells Fargo & Company Trims UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Target Price to $525.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $576.48.

NYSE:UNH opened at $450.01 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after buying an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,802,231,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 53,573.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,352,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,238,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,107 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 143.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,494,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,679,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,829 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

