Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $56.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $201.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average is $48.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.40 and a twelve month high of $58.44.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.37.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

