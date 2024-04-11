Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WABC

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $46.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.56. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $57.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $80.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.03 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 49.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westamerica Bancorporation

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, CEO David L. Payne sold 11,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $527,416.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,342,691.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, CEO David L. Payne sold 11,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $527,416.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,342,691.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Payne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $746,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,689 shares in the company, valued at $14,362,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,458. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 91.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.