WestKam Gold (CVE:WKG) Trading Up 26.1%

WestKam Gold Corp. (CVE:WKG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 26.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 149,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 71,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

WestKam Gold Trading Down 25.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$2.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.28.

About WestKam Gold

WestKam Gold Corp. focuses on acquiring and developing gold and silver properties in Western Canada. It holds a 100% undivided interest in the Will mineral claim comprising 1,142 hectares located in the Goldbridge mining camp in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Encore Renaissance Resources Corporation and changed its name to WestKam Gold Corp.

