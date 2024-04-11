Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Cut to “Hold” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research cut shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $154.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WLK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Westlake from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.79.

WLK stock opened at $157.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.04 and a 200-day moving average of $135.00. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Westlake has a twelve month low of $103.28 and a twelve month high of $162.64.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westlake will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total value of $677,460.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,389,052.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,658 shares of company stock worth $1,923,225. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

