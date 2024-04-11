WhiteCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $131,189.05 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $9.62 million and $131,189.05 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.96 or 0.00137176 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00012982 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008363 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000123 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001379 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

