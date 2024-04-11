Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XNET opened at $1.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $98.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. Xunlei has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.09.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xunlei

Xunlei Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xunlei by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 53,160 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 33,993 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xunlei during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xunlei by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 36,674 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.