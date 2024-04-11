Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XNET opened at $1.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $98.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. Xunlei has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.09.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xunlei
Xunlei Company Profile
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Xunlei
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.