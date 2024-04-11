XYO One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.87 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a market cap of $134.05 million and $1.87 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00013650 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00017710 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001478 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,058.82 or 0.99945188 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011287 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00126103 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000066 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.01039385 USD and is up 1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $2,008,684.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

