Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Short Interest Down 53.8% in March

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 550,200 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the March 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yatsen

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Yatsen by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 63,646 shares in the last quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. purchased a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Yatsen by 11.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 300,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,744 shares in the last quarter.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Yatsen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YSG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 231,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,005. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $219.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of -2.19. Yatsen has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $6.85.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen ( NYSE:YSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.09 million during the quarter. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Yatsen will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, colored contact lenses, and beauty devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.