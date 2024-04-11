YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.43.

NYSE:YPF opened at $21.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.56. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.90.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 8,333.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 110.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

