Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CRA International in a research note issued on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $5.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.52 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

CRA International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CRA International stock opened at $145.42 on Tuesday. CRA International has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $153.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.53. CRA International had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $161.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.51 million.

Institutional Trading of CRA International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CRA International by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in CRA International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in CRA International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CRA International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRA International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRA International

In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,039,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,611,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,039,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,280 shares in the company, valued at $23,611,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.31, for a total value of $138,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,701.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,085. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. CRA International’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Stories

