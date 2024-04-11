Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,767,000 after purchasing an additional 537,300 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,392,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $108,922,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,048,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,569,000 after purchasing an additional 283,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after purchasing an additional 280,844 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.64.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $299.91 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $320.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 1.79.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.