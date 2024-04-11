ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Shares Up 5.2%

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.39 and last traded at $17.25. 33,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 59,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ZKH Group in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.30 price target on the stock.

ZKH Group Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00.

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $344.22 million for the quarter.

About ZKH Group

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

